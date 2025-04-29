Govt forms task force to review BBS data quality

The government has constituted an eight-member expert task force to assess the quality, transparency and accessibility of statistics produced by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Chaired by Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), the task force will consult relevant stakeholders to devise specific, actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening the institution.

The other members are: Former director general of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Dr Mohammad Abdul Wazed, Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Fahmida Khatun, Chairman of the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzak, Professor of the ISRT of Dhaka University and President of the Bangladesh Statistical Association Dr Syed Shahadat Hossain, Professor of the Department of Population Sciences of Dhaka University Dr Mohammad Moinul Islam, Professor of the Department of Economics of University of Dhaka Dr Atanu Rabbani And Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Dr Mohammad Yunus.

The taskforce will formulate recommendations on the quality, accounting system and transparency of all statistical activities of the BBS.

It will review the following issues in order to establish the survey management of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on specific work rules:

a. To establish a core survey list, the cost of which will be covered from the revenue sector;

b. To formulate mandatory periodicity and pre-determined release calendar for these surveys;

c. To determine the process for forming an advisory committee with national-level experts on relevant subjects in conducting various surveys, preparing accounts of national income and inflation, etc.;

d. To entrust the head of the institution with the authority to publish regular reports on the results of various surveys, especially inflation and national income growth, etc.

The task force will formulate recommendations for coordinating and harmonising the surveys and publications of BBS with the surveys and statistical publications conducted by various organisations under other ministries.

It will formulate recommendations to systematically facilitate citizens' access to the statistical repository produced by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in order to transform statistics into a Public Good.

It will also review the draft prepared for the amendment of the Statistics Act, 2013, review the existing organisational structure and human resources of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and formulate recommendations to upgrade the institution to a strong and effective national statistical agency.

The task force will submit a full report to the planning adviser within 90 days. The taskforce chairman will inform the Advisor about the progress of the work from time to time.

The Statistics and Information Management Division will provide the necessary secretarial and infrastructural support to the taskforce in the performance of the described work.