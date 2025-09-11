Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

MJF applauds BBS recognition of women's unpaid work at GDP’s 18.9%

The BBS report shows unpaid household work is worth Tk400,000 crore, with women contributing Tk340,000 crore

Logo of MJF. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 12:45 AM

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has congratulated the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on the landmark findings of its first Household Production Satellite Accounts (HPSA), reported UNB.

The report values unpaid household work at a staggering Tk670,000 crore, equivalent to 18.9% of the nation's GDP, bringing long-overdue recognition to the invisible labour that underpins the economy.

The BBS report reveals that the monetary value of unpaid household work alone stands at Tk400,000 crore, with women contributing the vast majority of Tk340,000 crore.

This data provides official validation for the crucial, yet historically overlooked, economic contribution of women.

MJF commended the government's commitment to this issue and acknowledged the vital support provided by UN Women and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in producing this historic report.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, hailed the report's release as a pivotal moment for gender equality in Bangladesh.

"This is a historic moment when women’s unrecognized and undervalued household work will finally get the national attention it deserves," said Anam.

"We believe this will play a crucial role in changing society’s attitude towards women and girls. It will bring more recognition and appreciation for women engaged in household work, which is both productive and reproductive."

The findings are a significant milestone for MJF’s long-standing "Equality through Dignity" campaign. Launched in 2013, the campaign has tirelessly advocated for recognizing women's contributions to enhance their status within the family and society, and ultimately, to reduce violence and discrimination against them.

The BBS survey results validate years of dedicated advocacy by MJF and many other civil society organizations.

Looking ahead, MJF urged the government to act on the report's recommendations.

The foundation strongly supports the call to establish an inter-ministerial mechanism to integrate unpaid work into national laws and policies, ensure adequate budget allocation, and commit to regular data collection to track progress.

MJF hopes these crucial next steps will be followed up and implemented swiftly to translate this data into meaningful change.

Topics:

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF)
Read More

Unpaid household, care work worth 18.9% of GDP

IOM: Accurate, timely migration data central to effective migration governance

Report: Rising rice prices push food inflation higher in Bangladesh

Ministry takes various steps for media reforms

Families struggle as thalassemia steals childhoods

Indiscriminate use of pesticides poses risks to bees, food safety, and the environment

Latest News

Home adviser seeks cooperation from EU to prevent illegal immigration

JU Chhatra Dal leaders accused of snatching journalist’s phone, deleting ballot box video

T20 Asia Cup: Kuldeep stars as India crush UAE

Global Health Alliance calls for increased investment in NCD medicines

EC declines responsibility for CCTV camera installation at polling stations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x