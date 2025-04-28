Case against Iresh, Hasina: Plaintiff, witness statements highlight gaps

Iresh Zaker, actor and managing director of Asiatic 360, has been named among 408 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, accused in a murder case over a killing during the July uprising nearly eight months after the fact.

In a striking revelation, witnesses listed in the case appear largely unaware of the proceedings or the identities of the accused.

Mostafizur Rahman Bappi filed the case earlier this month, which centres on the killing of his younger brother, BNP activist Mahfuz Alam Srabon, fatally shot during student-led protests in Mirpur.

According to the case statement, Srabon was shot dead by police on August 5.

Bappi submitted the case application to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka on April 20.

On that day, the court recorded his statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Mirpur model police station to register it as a regular case.

In the accused list, alongside Awami League leaders and activists, some of the country's leading business figures are also named, including Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group, Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, Md Saiful Alam, chairman of S Alam Group, Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group, Noor Ali, managing director of Unique Group, Eng Alamgir Hossain, chairman of Max Group, Dilip Kumar Agrawal, owner of Diamond World Limited, Dulal Biswas, managing director of Biswas Builders, Qazi Akramuddin Ahmed, chairman of Standard Bank, Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of Exim Bank, Sahabuddin Ahmed, former chairman of Dutch-Bangla Bank, and the two proprietors of Sikder Group, Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder, among many other prominent individuals from various walks of life.

Witnesses unfamiliar with case details

A total of eight people have been made witnesses in the case. Four of them were contacted, but most of them were not familiar with the details of the case.

They were also unaware of who had been named as the accused.

The second witness in the case, Saiful Islam, told Dhaka Tribune: "I do not know what the case is about. I do not know anything about it."

After being provided more details about the case, he said: "Someone took my name… A young man died in our area during the movement in Mirpur. He used to do a job for a living."

When asked about the individuals named as accused in the case, he said: "I do not know anything about this. I have been abroad for a long time. Now, I drive a hired car. Someone asked for my name, so I gave it to them.”

From the case copy, it appears that the complainant claims that all the accused in the case, starting with the first accused, Hasina, are involved in various illegal activities, including heinous and barbaric genocide and destructive terrorist acts, with the aim of prolonging the unlawfully seized state power.

The case also categorizes the accused based on their professions.

For example, from the second to the 105th accused, they are all described as political associates and close allies of Sheikh Hasina. This list includes ministers, MPs, and central and metropolitan leaders of the Awami League from numbers 2 to 105.

Individuals numbered from 106 to 111 and No 240 are all former senior officials of the Election Commission. They are identified in the case copy as the architects of farcical elections.

The case also mentions the names of businessmen numbered from 150 to 211.

These individuals are accused of amassing vast amounts of money and assets through illegal occupation, corruption, and embezzling funds from syndicate business banks, with the patronage of Hasina.

Meanwhile, journalists numbered from 212 to 236 are accused of unethical journalism and being supporters of the Hasina government's wrongdoings, as well as concealing information.

Although multiple cases have been filed across the country in connection with the casualties during the July uprising, this complainant has categorically outlined various accusations against the accused in this case.

The complainant claims that all 408 individuals named in the case are responsible for the deaths and injuries of his brother, BNP activist Mahfuz Alam Srabon, and others involved in the movement.

List of accused made after reviewing newspapers

According to the case statement, since the beginning of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Srabon had been participating in various demonstrations and chanting slogans in support of the students.

“On August 5, at around 2:30pm, while the student rally was proceeding along the road between Mirpur Shopping Complex and Mirpur model police station with various slogans, over 500 leaders and activists of the accused party, on the instructions of the accused, launched an attack on the peaceful rally,” the statement added.

“They created an atmosphere of terror by firing sound grenades, tear gas shells, rubber bullets, rifles, shotguns, and pistols, as well as detonating cocktails and hand grenades.”

The complainant further alleged that as a result of the indiscriminate firing by the accused, a bullet struck Srabon on the left side of his chest, exiting through the waist.

Severely wounded by the bullet, he immediately collapsed on the road in front of the gate of Mirpur model police station.

The statement said: “At that time, Srabon and several others were shot by bullets fired by the accused at the scene. Members of the student rally present there then rushed the injured Srabon to a hospital in Mirpur for treatment, where the attending doctor declared him dead.”

When asked about the case, complainant Bappi told Dhaka Tribune: “We filed the case mentioning the names of those we found in newspapers. It took a little time to file the case. We were mentally devastated. There were also other issues.”

When asked about the accused in the case, he said: “It is not only politicians who are guilty, there are many others as well. Those who provided financial support, concealed information, and assisted them in various ways are also criminals. They are connected in one way or another.”

In response to a question about how the individuals named in the case were identified, the complainant said: “I selected the names myself. Several people were with me who helped finalize the list. The names were compiled after reviewing various newspapers. The case statement was probably drafted by a lawyer.”