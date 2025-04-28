Hajj flights start from Tuesday

Hajj flights are set to commence from Tuesday.

The first flight of Saudi Airlines will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:15am.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has already completed all necessary preparations.

This year, a total of 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

On the first day, 419 pilgrims will depart from Dhaka for Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural flight will be formally launched by AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser on Religious Affairs to the interim government.

Of the total pilgrims, 5,200 will perform Hajj under government management, while 81,900 will do so under private management.

To ensure smooth Hajj operations, 112 guides will serve under government arrangements and 1,743 guides under private arrangements.

Additionally, 70 muallims will provide overall support to the pilgrims.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab), Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, said: "Extensive preparations have been made to ensure that pilgrims departing from Shahjalal Airport do not face any inconvenience. Arrival immigration procedures for Saudi Arabia will be completed at our airport, thereby avoiding potential hassles upon arrival."

Meanwhile, three airlines, including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, are fully prepared to transport Hajj pilgrims.

Hajj flights will continue until May 31.

Return flights will commence on June 10 and conclude on July 10.

This year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 118 Hajj flights, Saudia will operate 80 flights and Flynas will operate 34 flights.

For the return, Biman will operate 109 flights, Saudia 79 flights and Flynas 34 flights.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said: "We have undertaken extensive preparations on behalf of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. All necessary measures have been implemented to ensure that Hajj pilgrims do not encounter any difficulties."