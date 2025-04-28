Yunus tells Al Jazeera: People see interim govt as the best solution

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said people still consider the interim government the best solution.

He made the comment in an interview with Al Jazeera’s program Talk to Al Jazeera, which features global leaders. The interview, titled Muhammad Yunus: Real reform or just a new ruling class in Bangladesh?, was published on Al Jazeera’s website on Sunday.

The host asked whether the "honeymoon period" following Sheikh Hasina’s fall was over and pointed to major challenges ahead, including the continued influence of former power holders, the risk of political exploitation, and the burden of hosting millions of Rohingya refugees. The question was raised whether Bangladesh could address these issues alone.

In response, Yunus said the people remained patient and continued to see the interim government as the preferable solution. There had been no significant demand for an immediate election or a swift transfer of power.

On the Rohingya issue, Yunus noted that it was a separate matter. He said efforts were underway, in coordination with international organizations and the United Nations, to ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of Rohingya refugees through an understanding between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Throughout the interview, the chief adviser emphasized his commitment to meaningful reforms aimed at eliminating irregularities and corruption and holding the best election in Bangladesh’s history.

He indicated that if the list of reforms was short, elections could be held by December; if longer, by June next year, but not beyond that.

When the host also asked whether the Awami League would be allowed to participate in the election, Yunus said the party itself must first decide whether it wants to join or not, as they had not yet made any announcement.

He also noted that the Election Commission’s position and other related factors would be relevant in this matter.

Regarding whether the decision would rest solely with the Election Commission, Yunus clarified that this was not the case.

He pointed out that other parties might also argue they could not participate under the current legal framework.