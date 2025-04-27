BAF conducts 'Akash Bijoy 2025' exercise

As part of the annual exercise "Akash Bijoy 2025" of Bangladesh Air Force, BAF pilots are conducting various types of missions with fighter, transport & helicopters following air combat tactics and procedures.

All such operations include Combat Air Patrol (CAP), ground attack, troops & logistic transportation, tactical reconnaissance, Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) and Combat Air Support (CAS) for own land & maritime forces.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc has visited Air Command Operation Centre (ACOC), Air Defence Operation Centre (ADOC), BAF Base Bashar, BAF Base AK Khandker, BAF Base Zahurul Haque and BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman during the exercise on Sunday to monitor the overall situation of the exercise and provide necessary guidance to oversee their performance, operational and maintenance activities.

Operations and activities under Exercise Akash Bijoy-2025 have been underway since Wednesday across Bangladesh's airspace, involving all BAF bases, and various stations and units located in Sylhet, Lalmonirhat, Shamshernagar, Rasulpur, Sudharampur, Bogra, and Barisal.

In addition to different aircraft and helicopter units, all BAF personnel, along with Air Defence Radar Units, Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Units, and Unmanned Aerial System Units (UASU), are participating in the exercise.

During the exercise, enemy aircraft are being identified through various radar squadrons, with practices to neutralize attacks using fighter and missile units.

Notable exercises include Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) operations by BAF helicopters and Commando teams, emergency logistics supply missions by BAF transport aircraft, identification and neutralization of explosives by the BAF Bomb Disposal Unit, scrambles by Air Defence Alert (ADA) aircraft to intercept enemy intruders, drone surveillance, and engagement of time-sensitive targets.

The main objective of this exercise is to assess the current capability of the BAF and to identify weaknesses for future improvement through tactical evaluation and asset acquisition.

Overall, the exercise is expected to significantly enhance the BAF's ability to safeguard national airspace in the coming days.