Youth seminar demands stronger tobacco laws, ban on single-stick sales and vapes

Participants at a seminar called for the immediate amendment and enactment of the tobacco control law, demanding a ban on the retail sale of single-stick bidis and cigarettes, the display and advertisement of all types of tobacco products at POSs, and the prohibition of the use of new products like vapes/e-cigarettes.

Additional demands include the elimination of designated smoking zones in public places, the prohibition of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by tobacco companies, and increasing the graphic health warning on tobacco packaging to 90%.

Participants made these demands at a youth seminar titled “Role of Youth in Strengthening Tobacco Control Laws and Building a Tobacco-Free Nation,” held today, Thursday, at the Dr. Sirajul Islam Lecture Hall of Dhaka University. The event was organized by the Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing at 3pm, with participation from students of various universities and colleges across the country.

The event was attended by Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, as the chief guest. He expressed full agreement with the Youth Forum’s demand for strengthening the tobacco control law.

The special guest, Sheikh Momena Moni, Additional Secretary (World Health Division) at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mentioned that the government has already taken initiatives to amend the tobacco control law and is working on its implementation at the final level.

During the seminar, the young speakers expressed that the current tobacco control law is outdated and ineffective in preventing the spread of tobacco products in today’s context. They highlighted that approximately 161,000 people die annually in Bangladesh from tobacco-related diseases, which poses a severe threat to the nation.

Before the seminar, participants conducted a symbolic rally and a signature campaign in support of the amendment, which will be submitted to the government as a call for the immediate reform of the tobacco control law.

Other speakers included Associate Professor of Sociology and Assistant Proctor of Dhaka University, Mohammad Mahbub Quaisar; and Deputy Attorney General and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman Milon. Eminent public health experts, academics, and leaders of anti-tobacco movements were also present. They all unanimously agreed that amending the tobacco control law is essential for protecting public health in Bangladesh.

The seminar was presided over by Marjana Muntahar, Coordinator of the Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing. The keynote presentation was delivered by Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Council Member of the National Youth Development Institute. Youth speakers included Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib, President of the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society, and youth influencer Shamim Hossain. The welcome speech was delivered by Md. Tasnim Hasan Abir, a member of the Ahsania Mission Youth Forum.