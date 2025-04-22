Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Education adviser urges protesting Kuet students to call off hunger strike

High-level delegation to visit Khulna to discuss the situation with Kuet authorities, teachers, and students to resolve the matter promptly

Education Adviser CR-Abrar. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 06:52 PM

Education Ministry Adviser Dr CR Abrar has urged the protesting students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) to withdraw their hunger strike.

He made the request during a phone call with the demonstrating students on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Education Ministry.

The adviser expressed concern over the health risks faced by the students who have been on a hunger strike amid the hot weather.

Speaking to them over the phone, he warned that they might fall seriously ill due to the conditions and urged them to end their strike, considering their physical well-being.

He also expressed his concern for the students’ academic futures.

Additionally, the adviser assured the students that the government is aware of their demands.

He said a high-level delegation will soon visit Khulna to discuss the situation with Kuet authorities, teachers, and students, and take steps to resolve the matter promptly.

