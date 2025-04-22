Tuesday, April 22, 2025

DU Chhatra Dal president apologizes for remarks on students, July-August movement

'I never meant to question the political awareness of general students'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 09:36 AM

Ganesh Chandra Roy Shahosh, President of the Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, has apologized for recent remarks in which he said general students "don’t even bother with the basics of politics" and referred to the July-August movement as "so-called."

He offered the apology through a post on his personal Facebook account around 12pm on Monday.

In the post, Shahosh clarified that his intention was to highlight how the current fascist regime has failed to create an environment where general students can meaningfully engage with politics. He admitted, however, that he had expressed himself poorly.

"I carelessly said that general students don’t even bother with the basics of politics.' This was unintentional, and I never meant to question the political awareness of general students—especially those at Dhaka University," he wrote.

He further stated that throughout his political career, he has never held negative views toward general students. "Rather, I have always shared their sentiments and remain committed to doing so. Still, if my words hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize."

Shahosh also addressed his use of the term "so-called" before mentioning the "July-August movement," calling it another careless mistake.

"I deeply regret this and should have been more careful. If my unintended words diminished the emotional weight of that movement, I sincerely apologize."

He concluded his post by expressing hope that everyone will work towards greater political awareness. "Through constructive criticism and reasoned responses, we can strengthen the practice of democratic politics in Bangladesh."

 

Topics:

Dhaka UniversityChhatra Dal
