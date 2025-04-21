Gold price hits record high in Bangladesh

Gold has become even more expensive in Bangladesh, as the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) has increased its prices for the 18th time this year.

On Monday, Bajus set the price of 22-carat gold at Tk1,72,545 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective from Tuesday.

Just a day earlier, on Sunday, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Tk1,67,833 per bhori, following a decision made on Saturday.

The latest hike marks an increase of Tk4,712 per bhori.

So far this year, Bajus has raised gold prices 18 times while reducing them on six occasions.

Despite gold prices in Bangladesh already being higher than those on the global market, Bajus has continued to justify the hikes by citing a global upward trend.

However, the association’s pricing often outpaces international forecasts.

Bajus also reminded traders that the selling price of gold and silver must include 5% VAT, as per government regulations, along with a 6% minimum wage for workers, as set by the association.

This means that a 22-carat gold ornament weighing one bhori would now cost around Tk1,91,545 — the highest price ever recorded in the country.

The rising cost has led many consumers, particularly those from middle-income households, to turn to alternative metals as gold becomes increasingly unaffordable.

According to the revised pricing effective from Tuesday:

Hallmarked 22-carat gold will be sold at Tk1,72,545 per bhori

21-carat at Tk1,64,695 per bhori

18-carat at Tk1,41,169 per bhori

Traditional method gold at Tk1,16,779 per bhori

Previously, on Monday:

22-carat gold was sold at Tk1,67,833 per bhori

21-carat at Tk1,60,205 per bhori

18-carat at Tk1,37,309 per bhori

Traditional method gold at Tk1,13,491 per bhori

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains unchanged.