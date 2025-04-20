DPS Apurba: It's laughable to aim the word 'extremist' at Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir has said they are navigating through the swamp of deliberate misrepresentation, stressing that to aim the word "extremist" at Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is not only inaccurate but laughable.

The word "extremist" should sting when spoken, Apurba said, adding that it should be precise because it holds weight.

"It carries the suggestion of violence, of blind faith, of destruction. To aim that word at Professor Yunus is not only inaccurate but also an act of narrative vandalism," he said in a Facebook post from his verified account on Saturday.

"Let’s get one thing out of the way, cause it will make everyone’s life easier," Apurba said, noting that "slapping the label 'Muslim extremist' or 'Far Right sympathiser' or here’s a good one; 'Shadhinota Birodhi (anti-Liberation)' on Professor Muhammad Yunus is not just lazy, it’s laughable."

CA’s DPS Apurba thinks it is like calling a sushi chef a war criminal because he wields a sharp knife. "Yes, it’s as dumb as the example above."

Apurba said he has watched this man (Dr Yunus)—calm, composed, eternally pragmatic—hold down rooms full of volatile egos, foreign dignitaries, and the occasional overzealous politician without so much as raising his voice.

And now, the DPS said, watching the Indian media reduce him to a caricature of their own geopolitical anxieties feels like watching a Michelin-starred meal reduced to a greasy takeout box, left to rot under fluorescent lights.

"Let me be blunt: Professor Yunus is about as far from extremism—Islamic or otherwise—as a man can be without becoming a monk. The guy won the Nobel Peace Prize for creating microfinance—a tool that gave rural women the dignity of self-reliance," said the DPS.

Dr Yunus has been praised by presidents, popes, and, yes, prime ministers (including India’s), Apurba said. "He (Dr Yunus) spends his hours preaching peace and economic empowerment."

"Yet here we are, navigating through this swamp of deliberate misrepresentation, this fever dream masquerading as journalism. Why? Because it’s easier to project fear than to engage with nuance," he said.

Apurba said he sat in interviews and briefings where Professor Yunus stressed neutrality, civility and interfaith harmony like a broken record—not for optics, but because he believes in it.

"I watched him for the last thirty or more years refusing to bite back when baited, even when political hacks and paranoid pundits tried to drag him into ideological street fights. That’s not extremism—that’s restraint. That’s class. And frankly, that’s rare," Apurba said.