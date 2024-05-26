Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal no 10 issued for Mongla, Payra ports

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal no 10 as cyclonic storm Remal now lies over Northwest Bay and the adjoining areas.

The coastal districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Bhola, and Patuakhali will be under great danger signal number 10.

The met office published the forecast on its website on Sunday morning.

Cyclone Remal has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar posts have been asked to hoist great danger signal no 9.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall on Sunday, affecting the coasts of Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal.