Deep depression likely to intensify further in Bay

  • It is likely to intensify further and move north-eastwards
  • Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre
Current satellite image of the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Photo: Zoom Earth
Update : 25 May 2024, 11:04 AM

The depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay has moved slightly north-north-eastwards and intensified into a deep depression.

It was centred at 6am on Saturday about 635km southwest of Chittagong port, 570km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 605km south of Mongla port and 565km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move north-eastwards.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48km of the deep depression centre is about 50kph rising to 60kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no. one (r) one.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Bay of BengalDepressionWeather forecast
