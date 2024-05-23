Gold price sees drop

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced a reduction in gold prices on Thursday.

The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by Tk1,085 per bhori.

Following the new reduction, the price for one bhori (11.664 grams) of high-quality 22-carat gold is set at Tk1,18,459. The previous price was Tk1,19,544.

This price will be effective from Friday.

This information was provided in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee of Bajus on Thursday.

As per Bajus, the price of acid gold has decreased in the local market. The new price of gold has been fixed keeping in view the overall situation.

According to the new prices, the best quality or 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold is Tk1,18,459, 21-carat gold is Tk1,13,082, 18-carat is Tk96,927. The traditional gold price has been increased to Tk80,131.

While the price of gold has increased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. According to the category, currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 and the price of traditional silver is Tk1,283.