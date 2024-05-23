Thursday, May 23, 2024

Taposh: Over 25% DSCC area to be brought under afforestation

'DSCC will stand first to achieve the target of 25% afforestation'

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh plants a sapling of Krishnachura on the premises of Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 May 2024, 06:15 PM

More than 25% area of DSCC will be brought under afforestation, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Thursday.

“And Dhaka South City Corporation will stand first to achieve the target of 25% afforestation announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

He said these at the opening ceremony of the "Tree Plantation and Sapling Distribution Program" organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League on Nagar Bhaban premises Thursday morning.

Taposh said: "Our afforestation was below 10%. It has now reached 17% through the implementation of  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement,. But to combat the effects of climate change, she directed us to increase our afforestation from 17 to 25%.”

At that time, he expressed his optimism to achieve the target through their ongoing projects and activities and with the united efforts of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League.

He also urged the leaders of Mahanagar South Chhatra League to plant trees in Osmani Udyan and Panthkunj Udyan and on both sides of Adi Buriganga Channel, Shyampur, Jirani, Manda and Khalunagar Canal.

He distributed saplings among the student affairs secretary of Metropolitan South Chhatra League and Khilgaon Model College Chhatra League unit.

Later, he planted a sapling of Krishnachura on the premises of Nagar Bhaban.

At that time, Metropolitan South Chhatra League announced that they would plant 2 lakh trees in the Dhaka South City Corporation area.

Topics:

Tree PlantationBarrister Sheikh Fazle Noor TaposhDSCC
