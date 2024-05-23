Trade with India through Benapole resumes after 5 days

Export and import activities between India and Bangladesh through Benapole land port resumed on Thursday morning after being closed for five days.

Thousands of goods-laden trucks were seen waiting to enter both countries at the Benapole and Petrapole port areas Thursday morning.

Kamal Uddin Shimul, vice president of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, said that all types of import-export activities were halted at the country's largest land port due to the Lok Sabha elections in India, Upazila Parishad elections in Jessore’s Saharsa, and the public holiday for Buddha Purnima.

He also mentioned that the continuous five-day halt in import-export through Benapole port has disrupted the production at many industries and garment factories in the country.

The government earns revenue of TK25 crore from this port daily. Due to the five-day closure, the government has lost approximately TK1.25 billion in revenue, he said.

Azharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Police Immigration, said that Bangladeshi tourists with passports were banned from travelling to India for three days due to the Lok Sabha elections. Only patients and Indian passport holders were allowed to travel.

This ban came into effect from 6pm on May 17.