ISPR: Inspection, training on scheduled chemicals at Benapole Land Port

A ten-member inspection team, formed under the initiative of the Bangladesh National Authority for the Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) and led by Member Secretary Commodore Mohammad Mahbub Ali, visited Benapole Land Port on Monday to conduct an on-site inspection of chemical safety management.

During the visit, the director of Benapole Land Port and a team of representatives from Benapole Customs briefed the BNACWC inspection team on the security measures for warehouses storing scheduled chemicals and other imported chemical substances, as well as the customs identification process, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The team also visited the customs laboratory at the port. Following the inspection, several recommendations were provided to the port authorities to enhance chemical safety measures.

On Tuesday, 30 officers and staff involved in the identification, handling, and storage of chemicals at Benapole Land Port and Customs received both theoretical and practical training. The sessions covered national and international obligations on chemical safety, the harmful effects of unsafe chemical handling on human health and the environment, and proper identification procedures for scheduled chemicals.

Participants and authorities expressed that the inspection and training workshop would play a crucial role in the safe import, identification, and risk management of chemicals at Benapole Land Port in the future.