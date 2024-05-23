Thursday, May 23, 2024

Hajj 2024: 36,989 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

  • This year's Hajj to be held on June 16
  • Hajj flights to continue until June 10
File photo: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah on July 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Update : 23 May 2024, 02:31 PM

A total of 36,989 Bangladeshi pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia since the start of the Hajj flight till Wednesday.

This information was released on the Bangladesh Haj Management Portal on Thursday.

According to the information received, of the 36,989 pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia by Monday, 3,747 were from government management, and 33,242 were from private management.

So far, 93 flights have been operated to Saudi Arabia, 43 of which were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

This year's Hajj will be held on June 16. The number of agencies associated with Hajj activities approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs is 259.

The first flight with pilgrims to Saudi Arabia left on May 9. Hajj flights will continue until June 10. After the Hajj, the return flight will start on June 20 and end on July 22.

