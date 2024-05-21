Quader: US sanction on Gen Aziz not imposed under visa policy

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that the action taken against General Aziz is not under the visa policy, rather it is under the Appropriation Act.

He made this comment in a press conference at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi on Tuesday afternoon.

Obaidul Quader said: “As our foreign ministry has said, the Bangladesh mission has been informed about General Aziz. The action taken against General Aziz is not under the visa policy, it is under the Appropriation Act. There is an appropriation law which has been implemented. I won't say anything more about it. Our foreign minister also spoke about this. That's all we know.”

Mentioning that the upazila elections were peaceful in the second phase as well, he said that the voter turnout was quite satisfactory. There was no local government election during the BNP period without bloodshed.