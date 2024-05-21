Second phase of upazila polls: Voting ends amid sporadic violence

Voting in the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad polls ended on Tuesday, with sporadic reports of violence and irregularity in some areas.

The voting, which began at 8am ended at 4pm in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

The vote counting has begun.

In Bhola, at least five people were injured after five crude bombs exploded in front of a polling centre.

The incident took place near the Ratanpur Government Primary School in the Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.

In Rangpur, police detained three people, including the brother of Rangpur-5 MP Md Jakir Hossain Sarkar, for forcefully entering a polling centre and casting fake votes during the ongoing upazila parishad polls in Mithapukur.

The detainees are the MP’s brother Jahid, Ruman Mia and Badshah Mia.

In Gazipur, an executive magistrate in Sreepur upazila parishad polls has sentenced a teacher to three days in jail for trying to force voters to cast votes and conducting an open campaign at a polling centre.

The incident took place at Gosinga High School in Gazipur’s Sreepur at 10am.

The teacher, Kamrul Hasan Khan, 44, is a resident of the Gosinga village.

As many as 1,824 candidates, including 603 for chairmen posts, contested the elections for 468 posts.

Over 35.2 million people were eligible to vote in this phase, according to the Election Commission.

In the third phase, 112 upazilas will go to the polls on May 29, while the fourth and last phase of voting will take place in 55 upazilas on June 5.