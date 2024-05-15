Govt job age limit: Protesters place certificates in symbolic coffins

Agitating job aspirants on Wednesday demonstrated by placing their certificates in coffins, to press home their demand for extending the age limit up to 35 years for government jobs.

The procession began at the Raju Sculpture of Dhaka University and passed through Shahbagh police station.

Protesters said that they would continue their protest with innovative methods daily.

If the government does not make a decision in the meantime, students will be compelled to escalate their actions through a program scheduled for 3pm on Friday.

Mohammad Khokon, one of the protesters, said: "Our demand was included in the Awami League's election manifesto. We are protesting to see it implemented. Yet, we are being subjected to beatings and facing legal charges."

The protesters also said that after graduating at the age of 26-27, most students only get three to four years to secure a government job, which they described as a complete disregard for their hard work and education.

They insisted that the government must extend the age limit for entry into government jobs to provide students with the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they have acquired over the years.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of those who were arrested.

On May 11, police detained 13 demonstrators from a rally organized by students and job seekers on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

A team from Shahbagh police station detained the protesters around 3pm.