New rate fixed for gold purchasing

Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) has decided to reduce the minimum wage for purchasing gold ornaments to 6% and the rate of deduction in the case of purchasing from buyers.

The trade body revised the new rate recently in the executive committee meeting.

According to the new rules, gold exchange rate has been fixed at 10% while 15% will be deducted during the purchase of gold from customers.

Earlier, the jewelers deducted 9% for exchanging gold ornaments and 13% for purchase from the buyers.

The information was made in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Besides, in line with other countries of the world, the minimum wage has been fixed at 6% during the purchase of gold ornaments.

Jewellers in India charge 12% wages for processing gold ornaments while 8% in Sri Lanka, 15% in China, 20% in Italy, 30% in Hong Kong, 35% in Malaysia, 20% in Australia, 6% in the United States, and 14% in the United Kingdom.