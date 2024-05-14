First Hajj flight from Chittagong leaves with 398 pilgrims

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started its first Hajj flight from the port city of Chittagong carrying 398 Hajj pilgrims on Tuesday.

The flight left Shah Amanat International Airport at 3:45am, said Biman’s Chittagong Manager Shahadat Hossain.

Earlier, Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the Hajj flight from Chittagong to Medinah at Shah Amanat International Airport.

He exchanged greetings with the Hajj pilgrims and greeted them with flowers.

This year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 22 Hajj flights from Chittagong. Of these, 20 flights will go directly to Jeddah and two flights to Medina. These flights will carry 8,000 pilgrims.

Shahadat Hossain said that the first flight was supposed to carry 419 pilgrims, but 398 of them came. Some passengers could not reach on time due to various reasons and they can take the next flight, he said.

This time all the hajj pilgrims from Chittagong will be transported by Biman. If any hajj pilgrim wants to use other airlines, he will have to go to Jeddah or Medina via Dhaka, he added.