Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Heatwave bakes parts of Bangladesh

  • Days, nights to become warmer
  • Mercury rose to 37 degrees in Ishwardi on Monday
A young boy uses an umbrella to shield himself from the heat, amidst a heatwave across Bangladesh, as he shepherds sheep in Kushtia in this recently taken image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 May 2024, 12:16 PM

A mild heatwave is sweeping across the central, northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh and may continue to do so, according to the weather office.

The districts affected are Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jessore, Nilphamari, Rangamati and Feni, reads the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s bulletin valid for 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across the country.

The country's highest temperature on Monday was 37 degrees Celsius, recorded in Ishwardi, while the lowest temperature on Tuesday was 23.8 degrees, in Tetulia.

Patuakhali recorded the highest rainfall in the country in the 24 hours till 6am at 20 millimetres.

Topics:

HeatwaveBMDWeather forecast
