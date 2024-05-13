Second Bangladeshi satellite to be launched within 3 years

Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman of the Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd, has said that the deal for the second satellite will be finalized within two or three months and it will be launched in two or three years.

The second satellite will be a Bangladesh Earth Observatory Satellite, he said.

He was speaking at the sixth anniversary of the successful launching of the Bangabandhu-1, the country's first communication satellite at Dhaka Club on Sunday night.

The satellite will be used for various purposes, including monitoring natural disasters, managing agricultural resources, assessing environmental changes, and more.

Shahjahan expressed his optimism that the lifetime of the first satellite could be increased by three years to 18 years due to the efficient launch.

The satellite was launched in May 2018 under a project costing Tk2,765.66 crore.

Forty private television stations and three channels of state-run Bangladesh Television now air programs using Bangabandhu-1.

It started providing Television Rating Point services recently.

Besides, 26 foreign TV channels use the Bangabandhu-1 satellite for broadcasting.

In September 2023, a Letter of Intent (LOI) on Cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) and Airbus Defence and Space SAS, France related to the Bangabandhu-2 Earth Observation Satellite System was signed.

The documents were inked in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and France President Emmanuel Macron at Karobi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh already signed the MoU with France for the second satellite and its launching will help Bangladesh to navigate the challenge of the fourth industrial revolution.

Among others, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary to Posts and Telecom Division, also spoke.