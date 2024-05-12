Saber: Satellite images to guide tree planting in Dhaka

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury announced plans to utilize satellite images to pinpoint locations for planting trees in Dhaka, aimed at maintaining the city's liveability.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Climate Action Plan for Dhaka North and South city corporations at Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon, Saber highlighted the collaborative effort with the Ministry of Environment and the two mayors of Dhaka to safeguard urban forestry and wetlands.

Addressing developed nations, he said: “Bangladesh's carbon emission is 0.46%. Global carbon emissions were not caused by us. It is not our responsibility. But what could we do? They can impose whatever they want on us because we are a less developed nation. Today, if climate damage was somehow caused by a less developed country like Bangladesh, they would have sanctioned one ban after another.”

Thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added: “About Tk37,000 crore have been given for climate change in the current financial year through 25 ministries.”

At that time Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, said: “Dhaka North city has increasingly been experiencing the brunt of climate change in recent years. Sudden, intense rains causing flooding, waterlogging and drain congestion, extreme heat events and increased risk of the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue have demonstrated the importance of implementing localized mitigation and resilience techniques. Dhaka North has always led the way for climate action in the region.”

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, said: “Despite having lower emissions per capita, Dhaka South City Corporation is experiencing the adverse effects of climate change driven by global warming. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is working tirelessly to reduce emissions across the city and aims to make the city more liveable, climate resilient and environmentally friendly by 2050.”

The event also graced the presence of Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, vice chancellor of Dhaka University, Matt Cannell, deputy high commissioner at the British High Commission in Dhaka, and Mark Watts, executive director, C40 Cities.

Jayeda Khatun, mayor, Gazipur City Corporation, was also present on the occasion.