Tough stance on mobile operators: Palak directs action for service failures

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has announced strict directives to hold mobile phone operators accountable if they fail to deliver promised services.

The state minister came up with the warning from a press conference on Sunday.

The press event marked the celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Secretariat.

Addressing the ongoing issues of call drops that consumers frequently encounter, Palak highlighted the necessity for rigorous monitoring by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

“To understand the call drop issue, BTRC needs to conduct external IT and financial audits. There is a technological error here that has become a regular problem,” he explained.

During the discussion, Palak questioned the compensation mechanisms available to consumers affected by service disruptions, pondering the availability and transparency of BTRC records on these incidents.

He further outlined the actions to be taken against non-compliant operators: “I have instructed that if such incidents occur, we will enforce the full extent of our licensing guidelines. This could range from financial penalties to restrictions on services. We have issued strong directives to BTRC to implement these measures.”