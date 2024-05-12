Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tough stance on mobile operators: Palak directs action for service failures

  • ‘To understand the call drop issue, BTRC needs to conduct external IT and financial audits’
  • ‘There is a technological error here that has become a regular problem’
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, address a press conference at secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 12 May 2024, 09:45 PM

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has announced strict directives to hold mobile phone operators accountable if they fail to deliver promised services.

The state minister came up with the warning from a press conference on Sunday.

The press event marked the celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day at the Secretariat.

Addressing the ongoing issues of call drops that consumers frequently encounter, Palak highlighted the necessity for rigorous monitoring by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

“To understand the call drop issue, BTRC needs to conduct external IT and financial audits. There is a technological error here that has become a regular problem,” he explained.

During the discussion, Palak questioned the compensation mechanisms available to consumers affected by service disruptions, pondering the availability and transparency of BTRC records on these incidents.

He further outlined the actions to be taken against non-compliant operators: “I have instructed that if such incidents occur, we will enforce the full extent of our licensing guidelines. This could range from financial penalties to restrictions on services. We have issued strong directives to BTRC to implement these measures.”

Topics:

Mobile OperatorZunaid Ahmed Palak
Read More

Palak: Digital operation to make Hajj management easier

Palak urges MPs for social media verification to prevent fake IDs

Palak: All connectivity cables will be placed underground

Writ seeks action against Palak over his involvement in Upazila Parishad polls

Abducted candidate Delwar elected unopposed as chairman in Natore

Palak’s brother-in-law now faces Awami League’s wrath 

Latest News

Djokovic suffers shock third-round exit at Rome Open

Anisul: Discussion with ILO on labour act amendment going on 41 points

SSC results: Girls outshine boys in both GPA-5 and pass rate for 5th straight year 

Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival to begin Tuesday

Detectives bust gang for digitally supplying answers to recruitment exam questions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x