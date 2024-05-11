Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

5 die as lightning strikes in three districts

  • Seven people were injured
  • Injured taken to upazila health complex for treatment
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 07:41 PM

At least five people died, and seven others were injured by lightning strikes in Bagerhat, Chuadanga and Comilla districts on Saturday.

In Bagerhat, two labourers died and six others were injured by a lightning strike at Rayenda Bandaghata in Sarankhola upazila.

The deceased were identified as Milon, 35, of Morrelganj upazila, and Mostafa, 55, son of Ayub Ali of Pirojpur district.

A streak of thunderbolts struck some labourers around 10:30am when they were loading bricks and sand in a cargo in the Bandhaghat area during rain, leaving two people dead on the spot and six others injured, said AHM Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola police station.

The injured were taken to the upazila health complex for treatment, he said.

In Chuadanga, two farmers died, and another was injured, after lightning struck them in separate places of Damurhuda and Darshana upazilas.

The deceased were Ahmed Mallik, 65, son of late Kheder Mallik of Patachora village of Damurhuda upazila, and Rubel, 28, son of Abdul Malek of Jhajri village of Darshana upazila and the injured is Tunu Khatun, 30, wife of Milon of Gobindahuda village of the same upazila.

Adbul Malik was working in the field around 9am. When a thunderstorm started, he was seriously injured by lightning on his way home from the field. Later, locals rescued him and took him to Damurhuda Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared him dead.


Meanwhile, Rubel was hit by a lightning strike and died on the spot, and Tunu Khatu was injured in her courtyard while working and lost consciousness.

Alamgir Kobir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Damurhuda Model police station and Mohammad Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Darshana police station confirmed the matters.

In Comilla, a 13-year-old boy died in a lightning strike while playing football in a field near his house in Muradnagar upazila around 9:30am.

The deceased was identified as Siam, son of Md Humayun Mia of Muradnagar upazila.

Muradnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Provash Chandra Dhar said: "We are investigating the matter."

Topics:

Lightning StrikeLightning strike deaths
Read More

Lightning kills 2, injures 6 in Bagerhat

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

11 people killed in lightning strikes in 5 dists

Will hailstorms cause trouble for farmers?

8 killed in countrywide lightning strikes

Govt issues advisory on how to avoid casualties during lightning strikes

Latest News

Admission test for business unit of 7 DU-affiliated colleges held

Quader: Awami League keeping friendly relations with India for country's interest

Real eagerly awaits Mbappe after PSG exit confirmed

Rasheda: EC ensures environment for exercising franchise to preferred candidate without any fear

Gold prices hiked again

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x