BRTA: Road accidents claimed 632 lives in April

A total of 632 people were killed, and 866 people were injured in 658 road accidents across Bangladesh during Ramadan and Eid in April.

This information was revealed in the monitoring report of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Thursday.

According to reports, the statistics on national road accidents were collected through the regional offices of BRTA.

According to the statistics, the most road accidents occurred in the Chittagong division, with 135 accidents resulting in 123 deaths and 227 injured. Following Chittagong, the Dhaka division recorded 108 accidents with 115 fatalities and 157 injured.

Additionally, in the Rajshahi division, there were 100 accidents with 93 deaths and 112 injured; in the Khulna division, 98 accidents with 87 deaths and 95 injured; in the Barisal division, 45 accidents with 49 deaths and 64 injured; in the Sylhet division, 34 accidents with 38 deaths and 64 injured; in the Rangpur division, 68 accidents with 65 deaths and 64 injured; and in the Mymensingh division, 70 accidents with 62 deaths and 83 injured.

In terms of fatalities, motorcycles were involved in the most accidents, with 252 leading to 191 deaths. Following closely behind were trucks and covered vans, with 170 accidents resulting in 62 fatalities.