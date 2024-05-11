Odd Signature vocalist Piyal among two killed in Narshingdi road crash

At least two people, including the vocalist of the musical band Odd Signature, were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Narsingdi.

The deceased have been identified as Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, 26, and the microbus driver Abdus Salam, 43.

Three other members of the band were also injured in the crash. They are Sakin, 26, Aqib, 26, and Amitabh, 27.

The incident took place in front of Dream Holiday Park in Panchdona at around 5am.

The band was heading towards Sylhet to perform in a program at MC College.

Itakhola Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ilyas Hossain said: "The bodies of the two deceased are being sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Efforts are underway to contact their relatives. Further legal action will be taken if they come.”

Police said the bus that collided with the microbus belonged to Hanif Paribahan. The bus was seized from the Bhulta area. However, its driver is absconding.

Abdus Salam, the driver of the microbus, and Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, who was sitting next to him, were killed on the spot. Locals rescued three injured band members from the microbus and sent them to a local hospital.

After getting information, the members of the Madhabdi Fire Service recovered the two bodies.

Khairul Alam, station officer of Madhabdi Fire Service, said: "We reached the spot and recovered the two bodies. Earlier, the locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital.”