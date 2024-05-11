Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Odd Signature vocalist Piyal among two killed in Narshingdi road crash

  • Three other band members were injured in the accident
  • The band was on its way to perform in Sylhet

 

Ahasan Tanvir Piyal. Photo: Facebook/ Ahasan Tanvir Piyal
Update : 11 May 2024, 04:03 PM

At least two people, including the vocalist of the musical band Odd Signature, were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Narsingdi.

The deceased have been identified as Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, 26, and the microbus driver Abdus Salam, 43.

Three other members of the band were also injured in the crash. They are Sakin, 26, Aqib, 26, and Amitabh, 27.

The incident took place in front of Dream Holiday Park in Panchdona at around 5am.

The band was heading towards Sylhet to perform in a program at MC College.

Itakhola Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ilyas Hossain said: "The bodies of the two deceased are being sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Efforts are underway to contact their relatives. Further legal action will be taken if they come.”

Police said the bus that collided with the microbus belonged to Hanif Paribahan. The bus was seized from the Bhulta area. However, its driver is absconding.

Abdus Salam, the driver of the microbus, and Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, who was sitting next to him, were killed on the spot. Locals rescued three injured band members from the microbus and sent them to a local hospital. 

After getting information, the members of the Madhabdi Fire Service recovered the two bodies. 

Khairul Alam, station officer of Madhabdi Fire Service, said: "We reached the spot and recovered the two bodies. Earlier, the locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital.”

Topics:

Road AccidentPop Singer
Read More

3 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Sherpur

3 of a family killed in Munshiganj road accident

Three killed in van-truck collision in Khulna-Mongla highway

9 killed as truck plunges into ditch in Rangamati

Bus driver’s drowsiness, speeding killed 15 people in Faridpur crash

Accident near Dhaka Airport: Bus driver detained from Barisal

Latest News

Buet students sit for exams after 1.5 months

IRRI, BMDA collaborate to advance sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh

PM Hasina to attend ICPD30 Global Dialogue in Dhaka May 15-16

M Shamsul Arefin joins as managing director, CEO of NCC Bank

Special Mango Train to start operation on June 10

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x