Rainfall drenches Dhaka, temperature expected to drop

  • Rainfall may persist in many parts of six divisions
  • Scattered hailstorms may occur in certain places
File Image: People drench in a heavy downpour in several parts of Dhaka on Monday, September 11, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 09:30 AM

Dhaka has been experiencing continuous rainfall accompanied by strong winds since Saturday morning.

The intensity of rain may increase compared to previous days, and there could be a slight drop in temperature.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that rainfall may persist in many parts of six divisions across the country, including Dhaka.

According to the 24-hour forecast issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday, regions in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, and Sylhet divisions, along with some areas in Rangpur and Chittagong divisions, may experience rain or thunder accompanied by gusty winds.

Additionally, scattered hailstorms may occur in certain places.

Throughout April, the country experienced mild to intense heatwaves, which persisted until May 6.

However, with the onset of rain on the second day of May, there have been no heatwaves reported across the country for the past three days.

Met Office sources suggest that this rainy weather and the subsequent decrease in temperature may continue until Monday. Afterwards, temperatures may begin to rise again.

Rainfall
