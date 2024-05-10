PM Hasina: Govt working to make everyone economically solvent

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Friday said her government has been implementing multi-dimensional programs to make each of the countrymen economically solvent.

"We have been working to make everyone financially solvent by taking up multi-dimensional programs," she said.

The prime minister made the comments while exchanging views with members of the Dariarkul Village Development Society at the Tungipara Upazila Awami League office.

She briefly described the multi-dimensional programs that include "My House, My Farm", giving financial grants to the people, a universal pension scheme and giving loans without guarantee, and proper training for youths to eliminate poverty from the society.

"We have taken many initiatives to improve the living standard of the people by stamping out poverty," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.



The prime minister said if the programs taken by her government are implemented properly none will remain poor in the country.

The premier called upon the Awami League leaders to be sincere in increasing food production, and eliminating poverty through micro-savings by forming cooperatives in every area.

She continued: "We are working so everyone can stand on their feet."

The premier later distributed agricultural and educational equipment including ripper machines, fertilizer, laptops, 10 bicycles, 10 rickshaw vans, 30 sewing machines, and financial grant of TK40,000 to 38 persons, 10 pairs of pigeons and educational equipment to 38 students among the poor on the Tungipara Upazila Awami League office premises.

The younger daughter of the Father of the Nation and younger sister of the prime minister, Sheikh Rehana was present at the program.

Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Kazi Mahbubul Alam moderated the function.

Beneficiaries shared their feelings about getting the equipment and financial grants.