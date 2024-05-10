Friday, May 10, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh faces another temperature surge after brief rainfall respite

  • Meteorologist says temperatures will rise again this month
  • Rainfall is likely to continue for three to four more days
A man tries to cool down by pouring water on his head amid the scorching heatwave in Dhaka on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2024, 12:13 PM

After experiencing nearly a month of scorching temperatures, Bangladesh saw the mercury drop from May 2 due to rainfall. However, meteorologists predict that temperatures will climb once more this month.

Meanwhile, sources at the meteorological office suggest that within the next 72 hours, the country could experience nor'westers accompanied by hail.

Additionally, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said there was a possibility of gusty or stormy winds in various areas of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions, as well as in certain areas of Rangpur and Chittagong divisions until 6 pm on Friday.

According to the prediction, temperatures, both during the day and at night, are expected to decrease on Friday.

Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid told Dhaka Tribune rainfall was likely to persist for another three to four days. Rain could occur at any hour of the day, meaning once in 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, the mercury may rise slightly on Saturday night and the temperature on Sunday may remain almost unchanged, but over the next five days the temperature may increase.

The met office says when rainfall decreases, there is a likelihood of heatwaves making a return. 

“The lowest temperature has dipped to as low as 20 degrees Celsius, with slightly higher readings around 26 degrees in the southern regions of the country. Expect rainfall for the next three to four days, followed by a rise in temperatures,” Bazlur Rashid said.

"It could reach between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi and Chuadanga, while temperatures in Dhaka are expected to range from 36 to 38 degrees," said the meteorologist.

He also mentioned that temperatures would rise around May 20 but not to the extent experienced in April. “There will be rain in between, which will help moderate the temperature,” he explained. 

Additionally, he forecasted another increase in temperatures in the second week of June, noting the beginning of the rainy season on June 15, preceding which the environment tends to dry out.

