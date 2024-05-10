Friday, May 10, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
PM Hasina pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

  • Sheikh Rehana and other family members were also present
  • Scheduled to return Dhaka in the afternoon
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting held at her office in Dhaka on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 10 May 2024, 11:39 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She paid homage by placing a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's grave in the morning. Then she joined a prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.

Sheikh Hasina, also the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu’s youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana and Bangababdhu’s other family members were present.

The prime minister is scheduled to exchange views with the members of Dariakul Gram Unnayan Samity in her constituency as an advisory member.

She will distribute agricultural equipment, educational materials and sewing machines to farmers and distressed women. She will also visit the Tungipara Upazila Model Mosque and Cultural Centre.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, arrived at her ancestral home at Tungipara by road after crossing the Padma Bridge on Friday morning.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Sheikh HasinaBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanhomageTungipara
