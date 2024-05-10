Bangladesh tops Europe-bound migrant sea crossings again

Bangladesh has once again emerged as the leading source country for migrants undertaking risky sea journeys to reach Europe, surpassing war-torn nations like Syria.

According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, from January to March of this year alone, 17,169 people arrived in Italy by sea, with Bangladeshi citizens comprising 23% (2,670 people), topping the list of sea crossings.

Syria follows closely behind, with 18.3% of migrants. Other countries represented include Tunisia, Egypt, Guinea, Pakistan, Mali, Gambia, Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Senegal.

Bangladesh, after ranking fourth in 2023, third in 2022, and first in 2021, has once again surged to the top position within just three months of 2024.

According to UNHCR data, of the 52,026 migrants who entered Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea this year, 547 have died or gone missing in the attempt. Additionally, 2,392 people entered Europe by land routes.

Recently, Italy's humanitarian organization rescued 87 migrants, including Bangladeshis on the evening of May 3, after the migrants had set off from the Libyan coast of Zawiya.

Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said that 12% of those who perished attempting the sea crossing were Bangladeshis. The primary route for Bangladeshi migrants is via Italy, although citizens of other countries, notably Afghanistan and Syria, favour routes to Greece.

Number of asylum seekers in Europe surging

According to Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, the number of asylum seekers in Europe has surged 20% last year compared to the previous year.

Bangladesh ranks fifth among these asylum seekers. In 2023 alone, around 40,000 Bangladeshi citizens applied for asylum in Europe for the first time.

A total of 14,590 people from all over the world applied for asylum to the Italian government in 2022.

Of them, 7,000 were Bangladeshis. Among these applications, 5,380 applications have been rejected.

Youths more eager

According to officials investigating cases like human trafficking, Bangladeshis made attempts to enter Europe via Dubai, then Iran, on visit visas.

A review of these sea crossings shows that 26 to 40-year-olds are more desperate to enter Europe.

The Brac Migration Program said a significant portion of these people are from districts such as Sylhet, Sunamganj, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Dhaka, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, and Comilla.

Social media promotion

The journey, often referred to as the "game" by smugglers, involves migrants waiting in coastal areas of Tripoli, Libya, before attempting the illegal crossing to Europe.

In makeshift houses, migrants undergo training for a few days on how to navigate the perilous Mediterranean. The outcome of reaching Italy or not is seen as the ultimate victory or defeat in this dangerous "game".

The allure of success is amplified through various Facebook pages and groups dedicated to sharing news of successful crossings.

This constant stream of "success" stories serves as inspiration for many youths aspiring to make the journey.

Why is human trafficking not decreasing?

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in its 2020 Global Report on Trafficking, pointed out Bangladesh's vulnerability to human trafficking due to economic factors.

Despite significant progress in reducing poverty by about 30% from the early 1990s to the late 2010s, many rural residents still face limited economic prospects and remain below the poverty line.

Traffickers exploit this economic vulnerability by enticing individuals with promises of better income opportunities in North America, Europe, and Middle Eastern countries.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of Brac, said: “It is unfortunate that Bangladesh tops the list of people attempting to enter Europe by sea. The other nations in the list are Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Eritrea. All of them war-torn and impoverished nations. The situation in Bangladesh is not like this. Still, our people are trying to go to Europe only in an illusion.”

He said people are going to Dubai on visit visas to work as labourers. Women and girls are being trafficked to India. Law enforcement agencies should work together to prevent all these.

The migration expert also raised questions about educated people leaving Bangladesh, seeking opportunities abroad. “Where is our crisis? We need to find that.”

Jalal Uddin Sikder, assistant professor at North South University and an immigration expert, stressed the importance of engaging with stakeholders both domestically and internationally to understand and address the underlying reasons behind migration.

He said: “We need to bring the brokers or the middlemen under the purview of the law. We need to collaborate with governments where brokers are operating like Libya, Turkey, and Dubai.”

He said: “Our young generation has developed negative perceptions about the economic situation of our country. They would rather go abroad than invest that money to do some work here.”

The allure of migration is often bolstered by enticing narratives on social media, he added. “We need to help the youths understand that there is hope in staying in the country and doing something with that money as well.”