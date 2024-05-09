46th BCS preliminary test results published

The 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary tests' results were released on Thursday, announcing that 10,638 have passed.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) published the result after a special meeting on Thursday.

The preliminary test of the 46th BCS was held at different exam centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh from 10am to 12pm on April 26.

A total of 254,561 candidates took part in the preliminary test, while some 83,825 examinees were absent.

They competed for 3,140 posts, including 1,682 posts of assistant surgeon, 16 posts of assistant dental surgeon and 520 posts in the education cadre.

Candidates can view their results from the link.