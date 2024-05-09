Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

46th BCS preliminary test results published

  • 10,638 passed
  • Test took place on April 26
File Image: Candidates participate in the BCS exam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 05:02 PM

The 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary tests' results were released on Thursday, announcing that 10,638 have passed.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) published the result after a special meeting on Thursday.

The preliminary test of the 46th BCS was held at different exam centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh from 10am to 12pm on April 26.

A total of 254,561 candidates took part in the preliminary test, while some 83,825 examinees were absent.

They competed for 3,140 posts, including 1,682 posts of assistant surgeon, 16 posts of assistant dental surgeon and 520 posts in the education cadre.

Candidates can view their results from the link.

Topics:

ResultsBCS
Read More

Candidates from science background lead in clearing BCS hurdle

GST cluster entry tests: A unit results published

How PSC handles mistakes in BCS exam questions?

44th BCS written exam results published

44th BCS written exam result likely in first week of April

Arafat: Govt expresses solidarity with journalists’ demand in determining journalistic qualifications

Latest News

Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int'l standard

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x