Hajj visa application deadline extended again till Saturday

The Saudi Arabia government once again has revised the deadline for applying for Hajj visas for Bangladeshi pilgrims till Saturday.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim confirmed the matter to the Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday afternoon.

The deadline for applying for Hajj visa was April 29. Later it was extended till May 7 (Tuesday) and now it has been again extended to May 11.

The inaugural Hajj flight departing from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is set for Thursday.

This year, 4,289 individuals have registered for Hajj under government arrangements, while 78,895 have registered under private management.

Hajj may begin on June 16 depending on moon sighting.

Traditionally, Hajj flights commence one month before the start of the Hajj pilgrimage each year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Hajj activities 2024 at Ashkona Hajj Camp in the city on Wednesday.

The first hajj flight--BG-3301 is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city at 7:20am for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 419 pilgrims on board.

Saudi Arabian airlines-Flynas is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here, carrying Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims, for Jeddah at 1pm on the same day.