Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Secondary school teachers announce work abstention Saturday

  • Will be an hour-long work abstention
  • Protesting govt’s decision to keep schools open on Saturdays
File image of a classroom. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 01:48 PM

Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association has called for an hour-long work abstention protesting the government's decision to keep all schools open on Saturdays.

The program will be observed from 10am to 11am on May 11 at secondary-level educational institutions across the country.

The matter was confirmed by a press release by the Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association on Monday night.

The decision was taken at an online meeting on May 4, said Mohammad Yasin, vice-president of the organization. 

The meeting called upon the teachers and employees of all levels of secondary schools to observe the hour-long work abstention as a protest. 

The leaders also said in the statement that if the government's decision is not revoked, they will announce strict programs like work abstention for the whole working day every Saturday.

 

