Secondary school teachers announce work abstention Saturday

Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association has called for an hour-long work abstention protesting the government's decision to keep all schools open on Saturdays.

The program will be observed from 10am to 11am on May 11 at secondary-level educational institutions across the country.

The matter was confirmed by a press release by the Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association on Monday night.

The decision was taken at an online meeting on May 4, said Mohammad Yasin, vice-president of the organization.

The meeting called upon the teachers and employees of all levels of secondary schools to observe the hour-long work abstention as a protest.

The leaders also said in the statement that if the government's decision is not revoked, they will announce strict programs like work abstention for the whole working day every Saturday.