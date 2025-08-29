Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Primary teachers call for 'grand assembly' Saturday

They have demanded the governmenet pay them11th grade salary

Primary Assistant Teachers’ Organization Unity Council. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 06:33 PM

Following the government’s decision to implement the 10th-grade salary for head teachers of government primary schools, primary teachers have called for a “grand assembly” demanding the 11th-grade salary. The event will be held on Saturday at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The assembly has been organized by the alliance of six organizations of assistant teachers of government primary schools, called the Primary Assistant Teachers’ Organization Unity Council.

Mohammad Shamsuddin Masud, president of the Bangladesh Government Primary School Assistant Teachers’ Association, said: “We have long been campaigning for the 11th-grade salary. Although the government has repeatedly given assurances, our demand has not been implemented. While a decision has been made to provide the 10th-grade salary for head teachers, our demand remains unmet. This is why we have called for the grand assembly on Saturday.”

Leaders of the alliance emphasized that the report of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education’s consultation committee must be revised to set the entry-level assistant teachers’ salary at the 11th step of the national pay scale.

They also demanded that teachers fulfilling satisfactory service conditions should receive higher grades after 10 and 16 years of service, and that full promotion from assistant teacher to head teacher must be ensured. The grand assembly will press for these demands.

Teachers have been campaigning for the 11th-grade salary for years. On August 5 last year, after the fall of the previous Awami League government, the interim government was formed on August 8. Following this, the consultation committee of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education recommended a 12th-grade salary, while simultaneously taking steps to implement the 10th-grade salary for all head teachers.

In this context, assistant teachers of primary schools have called for the 11th-grade salary. Although the government has stated the matter will be resolved through a new pay scale, primary teachers are pressing for swift implementation of their demand.

Topics:

Ministry of Primary and Mass EducationSchool teacher
Read More

New regulation for primary teacher recruitment, 2 new positions introduced

Head teachers of government primary schools upgraded to grade 10 pay scale

Govt upgrades pay scale of all primary school head teachers to grade 10

Primary scholarship test to resume in December

Adviser: Education develops people as worthy citizen for society

Govt to evaluate quality of primary education from July 1

Latest News

Shaily Shrabonti's Hawabibi intertwines myth, memory and urban life

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Bergman criticizes arrest of Latif Siddique, 15 others

Red Cross: Number of registered missing people surges 70% in five years

Amir Khasru: Democracy to be restored through February polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x