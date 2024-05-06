BMD: Rainfall with thunderstorm to continue across Bangladesh till next week

When the entire country has been grappling with a brutal heatwave since April 1 setting all-time record of prolonged heatwave days, much of the country witnessed significant rainfall with thunderstorms Sunday night bringing respite from sweltering weather conditions.

"No rainfall was recorded in two western divisions – Khulna and Rajshahi as both the regions bore the brunt of the heatwave as maximum temperatures above 40°C were recorded in most weather stations at the beginning of last month," Md Monwar Hossain, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS on Monday.

Khulna Division is witnessing rainfall on Monday hours after north-eastern, central and south-eastern parts of the country experienced significant rainfall with thunderstorms, he said, adding Rajshahi Division is expected to experience rainfall from Monday night.

Although rainfall was reported in only one weather station of Rangpur Division Sunday night, the Met Office forecasted, rainfalls with thunderstorms are likely to occur in more areas of the northern division.

Sunday night's rainfall has brought much-needed relief, bringing down average temperature by 3-4°C across the country, Monwar said, adding that mercury has dipped significantly at some weather stations up to six degrees Celsius, meaning very cool weather prevails almost the entire country.

Unlike April, residents will get respite from blistering heatwave throughout May as mercury will maintain the tolerable temperature with impact of rainfall and thunderstorms, the BMD meteorologist added.

According to the weather bulletin issued by BMD on Monday, Dhaka city and its adjacent districts recorded a significant amount of rainfall, he said adding: "The Met Office recorded in Dhaka 36mm rainfall, 37.8mm at Faridpur, 36.8mm at Madaripur, 37mm at Gopalganj, 32mm at Nikli."

The country's highest rainfall was recorded in Srimangal with 124mm while 37mm were recorded in Chattogram, 60mm at Rangamati, 28mm at Feni, 17mm at Cox's Bazar, 22mm at Bandarban, the bulletin added.

Monwar said after mid-May, mild to moderate heatwave will sweep some regions including Khulna and Rajshahi, adding: "We are expecting Bangladesh will not face deadly heatwave like the month of April."

After 33 days of record heatwave spell, north-eastern, central and south-eastern parts of Bangladesh witnessed much awaited rainfall with thunderstorms last night bringing respite from intense heatwave, Omar Faruq, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

"Bangladesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from today and it will continue throughout the month," commented BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, who was supported by Monwar Hossain as well.

He said as rainfall with thunderstorm will continue hoping to bid farewell the sweltering heatwave that battered the country forcing school closure and staying the people indoors and causing many heat-related diseases.

North-eastern, central parts including Sylhet division and some parts of Mymensingh and Dhaka division are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between May 6 and 11 simultaneously south-estern and north-western regions will witness rainfall with thunderstorms, he added.

Mallik suggested avoiding to stay outdoors during the hailstorm as intensity of hailstorms is increasing accompanied with frequent lightning impacted by climate change, which are largely responsible for casualties.

The Met Office on Monday recorded 37.6°C in Jessore while the temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 29.8°C.

The BMD official said the country witnessed the longest duration of the heatwave for the past 33 days since April 1 and the Met Office warned the phenomenon would continue throughout the next month.

"But unlike the previous heatwaves, this year it spread all over the country," he added.

Visibly for the first time the meteorologists acknowledged that the climate change phenomenon caused the erratic weather pattern with gradually expanding areas of heatwave, joining the voice with the climate experts and activists.

On April 26, Bangladesh set all-time heatwave record as the Met Office recorded 24 days of heatwave during the current month of April breaching previous 23 days of heatwave in 2019, Mallik said.

"Twenty-three days of heatwaves were logged during two months of April and May in 2019, which were considered the prolonged heatwaves in the history of the country. But the April alone crossed the grim milestone setting new record of heatwave days," he added.

Explaining the three key indexes of hot weather – heatwave, severe heatwave and very severe heatwave, the BMD meteorologist said: "We consider temperatures above 36°C for at least two consecutive days as heatwaves while temperatures between 40°C and 42°C is severe heatwaves and temperature of above 42°C as very severe heatwave."

"Since the 90s, days of heatwave have been increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh giving a clear signal that the country may face prolonged heatwaves…Simultaneously heatwaves are spreading across the country," Mallik added.

"Once heatwaves were confined in the western, northern and central parts of Bangladesh. But this year the entire country is witnessing heatwaves. It means weather pattern in Bangladesh has changed drastically extending heatwave coverage areas with its intensity," he added.

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with Unicef's support, launched the National Guidelines on Heat-Related Illnesses to protect children and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women from heat-related health risks, a press release of Unicef said.

This event marks a critical step in keeping children safe as Bangladesh is increasingly buffeted by the impacts of climate change. In alignment with Unicef's Healthy Environments for Healthy Children global program framework, launched in 2021, the National Guidelines, jointly developed by DGHS with Unicef support, underscore the importance of a primary healthcare approach in protecting vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of climate change.

These National Guidelines, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provide a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.