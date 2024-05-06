Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Number of unemployed women decreases in Bangladesh

  • Number of unemployed men rose by 2%
  • There are currently around 2,590,000 unemployed people in Bangladesh 
Representational Image of employees at a workplace setting. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 05:42 PM

The number of unemployed women in Bangladesh declined by 3%, totaling approximately 850,000 by the end of March 2024, down from 880,000 the previous year.

The information was revealed in a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday. 

The report was prepared based on data for the first quarter of the current year -- January to March.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed men rose by 2% during January-March 2024, reaching around 1.74 million, up from 1.71 million a year earlier.

At present, the number of unemployed people in the country is around 2,590,000. 

At the end of 2023, the average number of unemployed people was 2,470.000. 

Last year, the number of unemployed people in Bangladesh came down by 3.47% in the April-June quarter compared to the previous quarter this year, according to data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Bangladesh had 2.5 million unemployed people at that time. The country had 2.59 million unemployed people as of the January-March quarter of 2023.

The number of jobless people had decreased by 90,000 in a span of three months.

Topics:

UnemployementBangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS)
