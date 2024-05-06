Students hold nationwide rally in solidarity with Palestine, US campus protesters

In a powerful display of solidarity, students from Dhaka University (DU) organized a rally on Monday to express support for their counterparts protesting across campuses in the United States against Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

Organized by the Chhatra League, the event marked a significant moment of unity against the brutalities inflicted by Israeli forces.

Responding to the call of the Chhatra League, rallies were held simultaneously on various campuses at 11am, with national flags of Bangladesh and Palestine raised in unity.

In DU, the solidarity rally commenced from the Madhur Canteen and culminated in front of the Raju Anti-Terrorism Sculpture.

Joined by thousands of students, the rally saw passionate demands for an independent Palestinian state and strong condemnation of Israel’s genocide.

Students carried placards and banners with messages such as “Free Palestine, stop the genocide,” amplifying their call for action.

Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain read aloud a memorandum titled “Memorandum of Peace” at the rally, emphasizing the legacy of courage and dedication to justice and equality.

The memorandum condemned the suppression of pro-Palestinian protests in the US and underscored the fundamental democratic principles of freedom of expression and assembly.

The ongoing military operation in Gaza, which has been ongoing since last October, has sparked widespread outrage and solidarity movements globally.

University students in Western countries, including the US, have mobilized protests in support of an independent Palestinian state despite facing police repression and expulsion.

The unprecedented student movement in the US has gained momentum, with universities nationwide joining the call to end the genocide in Gaza.

From California to Boston, New York to Washington, universities are witnessing a surge in activism, underscoring the growing global demand for justice and peace in Palestine.

As tensions escalate and the movement intensifies, students remain resolute in their demand for accountability and an end to the violence in Gaza.

Despite facing challenges, the spirit of solidarity among students strengthens, heralding a renewed commitment to justice and freedom for Palestine.