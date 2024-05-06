Monday, May 06, 2024

In-person classes to resume at DU from Wednesday

  • Classes were conducted online due to heatwave
  • Physical classes were suspended on April 21 
Facade of Curzon Hall, Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 01:11 PM

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to resume in-person classes and examinations at the institution after two weeks of closure for the heatwave.

The matter was confirmed in a press release by the university's public relations office on Monday.

During this period, classes and examinations were conducted online.

On April 21, the university's registrar issued a notification saying due to the severe heatwave affecting the entire country and to avoid health risks, the University of Dhaka will conduct classes online until further instructions are given. 

The notification also advised students to leave their dormitories for homes to follow health guidelines carefully to minimize health risks.

Topics:

HeatwaveDhaka UniversityIn-person class
