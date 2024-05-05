Sunday, May 05, 2024

2 Bangladeshis injured in landmine explosion near Myanmar border

The injured were given first aid at Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2024, 03:35 PM

Two Bangladeshi nationals suffered serious injuries in a landmine explosion near border pillar No 47-48 on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Saturday evening.

The injured were identified as Nurul Absar, 18, son of late Mohammad of Jaruliachhari village of Naikhangchhari Sadar union and Md Babu, 17, son of Ali Ahmed of Kambonia village of Naikhongchhari Sadar union.

According to locals, the youths might have gone to the area to smuggle cattle or yaba pills.

The injured were given first aid at Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex.

As their condition deteriorated, the doctors referred them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment, said Naikhangchhari Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Absar Emon.

One of the injured, was from his area, and the other a resident of Moulvir Kata village in Kachchhpia union, he added.

ExplosionBangladesh-Myanmar Border
