Passengers in distress as Gazipur train collision disrupts rail schedule

  • People were seen waiting at Kamalapur station for hours
  • Salvage operation still ongoing after over 24 hours 
File image: Railway station is seen emptier than usual amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 03:44 PM

Passengers have been suffering as the schedule of trains running between Dhaka and the northern districts of Bangladesh has been disrupted by the train accident in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

Kamalapur Railway Station was busy with a crowd of passengers eagerly awaiting their trains in this scorching heat.

Inside the station and on the platform, every seat was seen occupied on Sunday.

The Rangpur Express was scheduled to leave Kamalapur Railway Station for Rangpur at 9:10am. 

Due to a schedule disaster, the train could not reach Dhaka's Kamalapur Station even at 2:30pm, more than five hours late.

The Agnibina Express, destined for Jamalpur's Tarakandi from Dhaka, was supposed to depart from the station at 11:30am. 

However, it was delayed by two hours and departed from Kamalapur at 1:40pm.

A Dhaka University student said he was waiting at the rail station with his family for over four hours. They are waiting for a Rajshahi-bound train, which was scheduled for 6am. 

Over 24 hours after a commuter train collided with an oil-carrying train at the Joydebpur Railway Junction in Gazipur on Friday, the salvage operation has yet to make significant progress.

The collision, which occurred near Kazi Bari around 10am on Friday, disrupted train communication between Dhaka and the northern-eastern region for two hours.

In response to the accident, authorities have established three probe committees to investigate the causes and contributing factors of the collision.

Topics:

GazipurTrain Accidentrail communicationKamalapur Railway Station
