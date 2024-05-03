Saturday, May 04, 2024

Rain likely over 5 divisions including Dhaka

  • Rain forecast for the next 24 hours starting from 6pm 
  • A severe heat wave sweeping over Jessore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat
  • Jessore records the highest temperature at 41.8°C
File image. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 10:03 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain over five divisions in the next 24 hours commencing from 6pm on Friday.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/ squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a weather forecast issued by BMD.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

A severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jessore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barisal divisions and rest part of Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur and it may continue.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, Jessore on Friday recorded the highest temperature of the country at 41.8°C.

In an outlook for next five days, the met office forecast that Rain and thunder showers activity may continue and day temperature may fall further.

