Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Biman to fly with hajj pilgrims from Chittagong on May 14

22 direct flights will be operated from Chittagong to Saudi Arabia

File photo of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 09:25 PM

This year's maiden hajj flights from Chittagong will start from May 14.

Biman's Boeing 717, carrying 419 pilgrims, will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport for Madinah at 3:50am on May 14, Biman's Chittagong District Manager Md Shahdat Hossain confirmed.

This year, 22 direct flights will be operated from Chittagong to Saudi Arabia for the transportation of pilgrims, he added.

Of them, 20 flights will go directly to Jeddah and two flights will go to Madinah.

Meanwhile, the first flight with pilgrims from Dhaka will leave for Saudi Arabia on May 9. Then the next flights will leave as per the schedule.

Topics:

HajjHajj Flight
Read More

Hajj visa application deadline for Bangladeshi pilgrims extended

First Hajj flight on May 9

Minister: Bangladesh‘s Hajj management will be smarter

Hajj pilgrims urged to bring health examination report for vaccination

Minister: Govt cutting general hajj package cost by over 1L

Uncertainty looms over hajj pilgrims under private management

Latest News

Poultry industry threatened by heatwave, production drop to affect consumers

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

Thriving coir industry at Sutiakathi

Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Trees felled to widen 20km road in Bogra

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x