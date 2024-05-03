Saturday, May 04, 2024

Dengue: 3 more patients die in 24hrs

  • 9 hospitalized on Friday 
  • Total 116 patients receiving treatment
The image shows a doctor checking up on patients at the dedicated dengue ward in Mugda Medical College Hospital on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 08:19 PM

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 27 this year.

During the period, nine more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, three patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 116 patients are now receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,248 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries last year.

Last year’s September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Dengue
