Rain finally blesses Dhaka after long wait

  • Brings relief from the relentless heat 
  • First drop fell around 9pm
  • Rainfall activity increases after 11:30pm 
File image of rain. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 01:24 AM

Amidst the boiling heat gripping Bangladesh for a long time, Dhaka dwellers finally breathed a sigh of relief as the much-awaited rain brought cool respite from the relentless heat on Thursday night. 

The rain drenched most of the areas of the capital including Uttara, Rampura, kalyanpur, Mirpur, Agargaon, and Badda after 11:30pm. 

Many people came down to the streets in the areas to get wet in the rain.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) had already predicted rain in Dhaka from Thursday. 

The first drops fell around 9pm on Thursday, as if the sky itself sighed in relief.

There were clouds in the sky from 8pm. The sky lit up with lightning flashes.

Several residents of Old Dhaka's Laxmibazar, Jatrabari, Demra and Shanir Akhra reported rain after 9pm.

There was also cold air with rain. Somewhere along with the rain, there was a gusty wind.

However, after 15 minutes the rain stopped.

 Although the amount of rain was not much, the temperature starts to feel a little cooler.

The rainfall activity mainly increased after 11:30pm in the capital. 

There is a possibility of rain in some places of Dhaka division on Friday also, according to BMD. 

After a prolonged period of heat across Bangladesh, relief came in the form of rain in several parts of Bangladesh including Chittagong, Rangamati, Cox's Bazar, and Comilla on Thursday morning. 

Bangladesh witnessed the longest duration of the heatwave for the past 30 days since April 1.

