DB: Milton forged over 900 death certificates to bury bodies

Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization "Child and Old Age Care", who was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, made over 900 fake death certificates to bury bodies by himself.

DB chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid said that Milton used to put the city corporation’s seals on the fake certificates himself and bury the bodies.

He said this at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital on Thursday.

“Three cases have already been filed against Milton. In the meantime, another case has been filed as he buried bodies without certificates from the city corporation. He was shown arrested in the case and sent to court seeking a seven-day remand. What other misdeeds he has done, will be interrogated,” said the DB chief.

He added that the fake certificates have been found.

Asked whether Milton's wife would be interrogated, Harunor Rashid said she would also be called in after Milton is remanded. “We will arrest her if any victim files a case against her.”

Milton's detention follows a storm of criticism and discussion triggered by an April investigative report published in a daily newspaper.

Several media interviews quote Milton Samadder as claiming that he has an unauthorized operation theatre (OT). Particularly, there are allegations against him involving human trafficking and the sale of organs of children and the elderly.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. He was detained around 7:30pm.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.

Milton Samadder has also received three national awards for his humanitarian work.